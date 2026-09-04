Toxic box office collection day 9: Yash’s film sees another drop

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Mumbai: The Yash film Toxic’s box office collection reportedly continued to see a steep decline as the movie earned Rs. 5.45 crore nett India on Thursday September 3.

As per reports, this was roughly 30 per cent below its Rs. 7.85 crore net on the previous day of Day 8 collection. Toxic has garnered Rs. 235.05 crore nett over its nine-day box office run in India.

Globally, the total gross collection crossed Rs 322 crore.

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The film which opened at the box office strong but had seen falling per day numbers toward its second week continues to see good earnings through its Hindi rendition, and the Kannada version also seems to have gathered some box office collection numbers.

On the other hand, Hanuman Ansh continues to make its own box office run. The film collected 8.50 crore nett on its 26th day which is more than Toxic on Day 8 collections.

The next week would therefore prove to be critical for Toxic’s box office run.