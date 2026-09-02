Toxic box office collection day 7: Yash’s film crosses 229 crore in India, numbers continue to fall

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Mumbai: Yash starrer Toxic earns 229 crore in India however a steady decline is still shown at the box office with the collection for Day 7 has been registered as 8.20 crore net in India.

As per reports, the total India net collection stands at 229.95 crore after 7 days of releases with 12,894 shows recorded in the theaters.

The gross collection for the film in India is 272.80 crore and for worldwide as 313.55 crore (including 1.50 crore for overseas collections).

The opening of the film, on Day 1 (August 26) itself, the movie saw 101.10 crore being registered.

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But after the opening day, the performance showed a sharp downfall with the second day only seeing a 37.65 crore box office collection followed by the third and fourth-day collections to be 27.20 crore and 25.15 crore respectively.

Day 5 (Sunday) and Day 6 earned 23 crore and 7.45 crore respectively whereas today is Day 7 of release which made 8.20 crore.

But inspite of being an underdog, the film surpassed the mark of 200 crore within the opening week.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, it stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth alongside Yash.