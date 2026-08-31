Toxic box office collection Day 5: Yash’s film nears Rs 300 crore worldwide

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Mumbai: The Yash-starrer titled Toxic A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, is inching towards the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film, however, registered a decrease in collection in India on day 5 of its theatrical run compared to day 1 of the release.

As per reports, the film, which garnered Rs 23 crore in nett figures across India on its fifth day, pushed its total Indian net collection to Rs 214.10 crore. The Indian gross collection of Toxic stands at Rs 255.95 crore.

The film is now just about Rs 15 crore short of the Rs 300 crore mark as it managed to add over Rs 2 crore from international markets.

Toxic, which boasts of a Rs 101 crore opening day, subsequently earned Rs 37.65 crore on day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on day 3 and Rs 25.15 crore on day 4. The collection recorded on day 5 has become its lowest India nett collection.

The Hindi version raked in about Rs 14 crore on day 5 from nearly 11,000 shows, while the Kannada version amassed approximately Rs 6 crore.

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The box office performance has also been put in comparison with other films including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which according to reports, has had Rs 123 crore nett opening in India and registered Rs 137.43 on the first Sunday.

The film also faced discussions for its graphic violence, romance and representation of female characters, among other aspects.

The movie, which secured an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts, opened with a total India gross of Rs 154.11 crore, it concluded first day with nett figure of Rs 101 crore.

Toxic has been helmed by Geetu Mohandas and features Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film hit screens on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English.