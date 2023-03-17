Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Tom Hiddleston calls Aditya Roy Kapur after watching ‘The Night Manager’ in Hindi

Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston rang up actor Aditya Roy Kapur after watching his performance in 'The Night Manager'.

Aditya roy kapur
Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston rang up Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur after watching his performance in the Hindi adaptation of the series ‘The Night Manager’.

Aditya took to Instagram to share his excitement on receiving a video call from Tom called.

“The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya,” he captioned the image.

 

The picture shows a shot of Tom’s face as Aditya took a screenshot of their chat.

The Disney+ Hotstar show is an official adaptation of the English series, which starred Tom in the lead.

‘The Night Manager’ also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

