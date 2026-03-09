Tollywood in Wedding Buzz: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas gets engaged to Kavya Reddy

Advertisement

Chennai: Tollywood appears to be in the middle of a grand wedding season. Following the recent weddings of Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Sirish-Nayanika, actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has now joined the list by getting engaged to Kavya Reddy.

Sai Sreenivas, the elder son of noted producer Bellamkonda Suresh, got engaged to Kavya in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad on Monday. The private event was attended by close family members and a few friends from the film industry.

Several prominent personalities from Tollywood, including director Boyapati Sreenu, actress Samyuktha, and filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, were present to bless the couple.

Advertisement

According to reports, Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy have been in a relationship for quite some time. However, the families are yet to officially announce the wedding date.

Meanwhile, photos from the engagement ceremony have surfaced online and are quickly going viral across social media platforms.

Also Read: RM Nachammai becomes first woman to lead Operational Nuclear Power Plant in India