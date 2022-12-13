Tollywood actor-director pens dialogues for Telugu version of ‘Avatar 2’

Hyderabad: As an actor, he’s known for his lovable roles bordering on the funny in Telugu movies such as ‘Ashta Chamma’ and ‘A Aa’. He’s also been noticed for his storytelling abilities and directorial finesse with ‘Oohalu Gusa Gusalaade’.

Now, Tollywood actor and director Srinivas Avasarala has picked up his pen, or rather keypad, to churn out dialogues for Telugu version of the much-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’.

Thirteen years – that’s how long ‘Avatar’ fans have been waiting for James Cameron to take them back to Pandora. Cameron and his team spent years on the sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to once again deliver glorious, high-end stereoscopy. The movie releases on December 16.

Srinivas Avasarala has a characteristic style in dialogue writing and it will be reflected in the Telugu version of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’.

The film is being billed as the fourth most expensive movie of all time and is expected to become the highest-grossing movie, breaching the record set by the previous best, namely, ‘Avatar’.

Along with the releases in several other languages, the Telugu version of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will also hit the screens on December 16. All ears are awaiting to listen to Avasarala Srinivas’ penmanship in action.