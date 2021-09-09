TMKOC stars Babitaji and Tappu dating despite 9 years age-difference!

One of Television’s long running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, popularly known as Babitaji and Tappu are more than ‘just good friends.’

The serial is one of the most loved television shows of the small screen. The actors of the show have also received a lot of love from the viewers in the past few years. Every now and then there is always some news update happening either regarding the stars or the drama in itself.

However, this time the show has made to the headlines because of the two major characters of the series, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat.

As per the sources, the two are rumoured to be in a relationship with each other despite a 9 years age-difference. From time to time they have successfully managed to maintain their ‘just friends’ image in public every time pictures of them hanging out together went viral on the internet.

According to a report in ETimes, everyone on the sets is well aware of the situation between Munmun and Raj who recently returned to the sets of the show. The report further adds that their respective families too are not in the dark.

“Nobody teases them; they don’t try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn’t come out till date,” reads the report.

The two haven’t made their relationship public yet, but fans are eagerly waiting for the good news. Munmun is nine years older than Raj who is just 24 years old.

Munmun Dutta has been a part of the show since it aired 13 years ago, while Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Jethalal’s (Dilip Joshi) son Tapu in 2017.