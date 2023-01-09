TKSS: Kapil Sharma got emotional after listening to Khan sir’s heart touching story, Deets here

The Kapil Sharma Show is a very well-liked comedy programme in India that is hosted by famous comedian Kapil Sharma. Every weekend, well-known celebrities make an appearance on the programme, primarily to promote their own work. In addition to other celebrities, the show also features actors, musicians, and motivational speakers. The show’s crew does everything possible to make the viewers laugh.

However, Kapil Sharma, who always made everyone laugh, showed emotion for the first time on the most recent episode of the show.

This week, famous motivational speakers Gaur Gopal Das, Faizal Khan (Khan sir), and Vivek Bindra graced the Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from the fun games, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and the audience were moved to tears after listening to Khan Sir’s heart-touching story.

In the promo, Faizal Khan, best known as Khan Sir, talks about how he decided to make UPSC accessible for the students and he reduced the tuition fee to Rs 7,500.

He shared the stories of students who come to study at his institute. He said, “One girl came to me and said, sir please change the classes to morning, and I asked why, to which she replied that in the evening I go to wash utensils at other people’s places. This broke my heart, there was one boy who used to sell Baaloo (sand) and he earned from that for my fees. I couldn’t take that money from him. I decided that day that I will make education accessible for everyone irrespective of the money.”

Khan Sir added, “These poor students watch the Kapil Sharma show when they get tired of studying. At first he thought we were trying to teach them, but they are more interested in the show.”

Khan Sir, who has thousands of subscribers and whose teaching methods are admired by many, later added that it would be interesting to make his teaching humorous.

“So why not mix it up? And I thought about adding some humour to the teaching so that the students could learn and have fun at the same time,” he added.

After listening to Khan Sir’s story, Kapil becomes emotional, and everyone applauds Faizal Khan’s noble initiative.

