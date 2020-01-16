Title track of ‘Malang’ out; Disha Patani, Aditya R Kapur’s hot beach romance will mesmerize you #Watch

The title track of the Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur acted ‘Malang’ was released today. The hot beach romance of the duo in the video will make surely mesmerize you.

The song begins with Disha walking down the beach in a red bikini.

Aditya Roy Kapur shared the track on Instagram and wrote, “Get ready to fall in love and unleash the madness within you with Malang title.”

Earlier Aditya Roy Kapur had hinted about release of the title track on his Instagram. He wrote, “Get ready to fall in love and unleash the madness within you with #MalangTitleTrack Song out now: Link in bio! #Malang.”

The film was earlier scheduled to release on February 14, however the release date was changed later and it will hit the theatres on February 7.

In the video of the track, we see Disha and Aditya meet for each other for the first time. The song then shows glimpses of them falling in love.

The song’s lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiya.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. The makers earlier released the trailer of the film.