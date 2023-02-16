Title announcement of upcoming Odia film ‘Operation Apaharan’ held

Bhubaneswar: The title of an upcoming Odia movie was announced in an event here on Wednesday. The title of the film was announced as ‘Operation Apaharan’. The film stars Akash Dasnayak and Tamanna Vyas in the lead roles. Fans will be excited to watch Akash and Tamanna pairing after a while, the film unit said.

Actor Akash Dasnayak, actress Tamanna Vyas, director Amit Talukdar, producers Samaresh Routray and Subhashree Mangaraj were present on this occasion.

The movie is produced by S3 Movies Creations, Subhashree Films Initiative in association with OM Maa Kali Films.

The story is written by Amrita Sengupta while dialogues have been written by Amit Talukdar. The music of the movie will be scored by Kuntal De while DOP is Sourav Banerjee.

Pranay Jethy is the Creative Head and Publicity Designer of the film.

“The movie is a comedy movie with lots of twists and turns. The audience will see an interesting movie after a long time which is different from usual romantic movie” said Samaresh Routray producer of the movie.

Shooting of the movie will start in March and will be executed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and other parts of the state said Routray. Akash was our first choice for the role and we are confident that audience will enjoy the movie once it will be ready for release, he added.