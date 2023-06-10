Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff duped of Rs. 58.53 lakh

Bollywod actor Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, has landed in a financial fraud. Ayesha filed a police complaint at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station alleging that she was duped of Rs. 58.53 lakh by a kickboxer who worked at Tiger’s martial arts firm.

According to Ayesha’s complaint, the accused, Alan Fernandes, handles the administration at the mixed martial arts, a kickboxing fighter association. As per the report, he was accused of collecting money to organise 11 tournaments in India and abroad through the firm and depositing Rs. 58.53 lakh in his personal account.

A case has been registered against the accused on May 3 under IPC Sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468.

As per various media reports, Alan Fernandes was designated as Director of Operations at MMA Matrix Company, which is owned by Tiger Shroff, on November 20, 2018. And Ayesha sees all the daily activities as Tiger is busy with his career commitments.

Back in 2015, Ayesha filed a case of criminal intimidation and cheating against actor Sahil Khan. She alleged that Khan failed to pay her dues of Rs 4 crore.

Ayesha Shroff is a former model and actor. She was most memorably seen opposite Mohnish Bahl in Teri Baahon Mein (1984). Later, she turned producer in 2000 for the movie Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai. In 1987, she married Jackie Shroff, and she is the mom of actor Tiger Shroff and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff.