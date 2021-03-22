Tiger Shroff To Start Shooting For ‘Heropanti 2’ On April 3

By IANS
Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff is gearing up to start shooting for “Heropanti 2” in the city. The film is scheduled to go on floors on April 3.

“Heropanti 2” is directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier directed Tiger in the films “Baaghi 2” and “Baaghi 3”.

“The first schedule of ‘Heropanti 2’ will be shot in Mumbai. They will decide on the other shooting spots depending on the Covid situation. Tiger will begin the shoot with a massive action sequence, preparation for which has already begun. Leading lady Tara Sutaria will join the team a week after Tiger starts shooting for the movie,” a source close to the production says.

The film co-stars Tara Sutaria, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Mehboob for ‘Heropanti 2’.

“Heropanti 2” was announced in February 2020. On Tiger’s birthday this year, the makers even unveiled the upcoming actioner’s release date as December 3, 2021.

