Tiger admits he has become ‘rusty’ with flying kicks: Watch

By WCE 5

Mumbai: Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff feels he has become rusty with his favorite move — the flying kick.

Tiger posted a video on Instagram where he is seen practising the move. He manages to get it right only once out of four times.

“You know your rusty af when you nail your fav move only 1/4 times #needabiggertarget,” Tiger captioned the video, in which he sports a grey and white ensemble.

 

Tiger keeps sharing videos of his martial arts practice and gym workouts on social media.

Speaking about his work, the actor is gearing up for his just-announced film “Ganapath”. He will be revisiting his tough and rugged avatar in the action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is expected to go on floors by mid-2021.

Meanwhile, Tiger will soon start working on the action drama “Baaghi 4”, as well as the sequel to his debut film, “Heropanti”.

