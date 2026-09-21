‘Thummak Thummak’ song from ‘The Vvaan’ out; Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia dance to peppy beats

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Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia have brought a fun change of pace to their upcoming film ‘The Vvaan’ with its new song ‘Thummak Thummak’.

The song gives fans a glimpse of the chemistry between Sidharth and Tamannaah as the two actors dance together to the upbeat track. Unlike the mysterious world seen in the film’s earlier glimpses, the song takes a more playful approach.

‘The Vvaan’ is set against the backdrop of Indian folklore, ancient beliefs and supernatural forces. The story follows a mysterious forest filled with secrets, while ‘Thummak Thummak’ gives the lead pair a chance to step away from the darker side of the film and simply dance.

The song has been released under the Zee Music label. Tanishk Bagchi has composed and produced the track, while Dev Negi and Akasa Singh have lent their voices to it. The lyrics have been written by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi.

Bosco Martis has choreographed the song. Ankush has worked on additional programming, while Krishna Kishor has handled additional percussion.

Soon after the song was released, fans shared their reactions in the comment section. One user praised Tamannaah’s expressions, writing, “Tammanah expressions oh my god!” Another called the pairing “so sweet”, while a fan praised Sidharth’s dance performance and wrote, “Damn!!! Sid Improved so much in dancing. Also those expressions and energy”.

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‘The Vvaan’ brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor. The film combines folklore, fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.

The film has Manu Anand as its Director of Photography and Visual Director. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film.

‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’ is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026.

(Source: ANI)