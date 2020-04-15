Three Miss Worlds come together to raise COVID-19 awareness

Mumbai: Three former beauty queens — Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar from India, Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico and Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce from Mexico — have come together to raise awareness on coronavirus and discuss how to battle the stigma of infection that is on the rise.

“At a time like this, whatever each one of us can do to raise as much awareness about COVID-19 in our respective countries and communities will be key to stop the virus in its tracks. I wanted to tell people that we are in this together and what is happening in India is also happening in the rest of the world,” Manushi said.

The platform will have the three former Miss Worlds, who are also vocal about social issues and work in the fields of education, menstrual hygiene, discrimination and racism, speak about the need for the world to unite to fight the pandemic.

“The pain we are witnessing with the loss of lives, the struggles, the hardships of Indians are similar to what is happening in every country of the world and the Miss Worlds from Mexico and Puerto Rico will speak the same. We are one world and we can fight and heal collectively. That’s the intent of this exercise,” she added.

Manushi has already been roped in by the Haryana State Government and UNICEF India to raise awareness about COVID-19 among the people of India.

The three beauty queens will also discuss the importance of mental health at a time like this.