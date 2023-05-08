THIS Website is offering to pay Rs 80,000 to watch all 10 Fast and Furious films

A financial website named FinanceBuzz is offering a mind-blowing amount of $1,000 (around Rs. 80,000) to the ultimate fan of ‘Fast and Furious’ who can watch all 10 films of the franchise. However, there is a catch. According to a report in CNN, the international website is on the hunt for a true “Fast and Furious claims adjuster,” a passionate individual ready to dedicate two adrenaline-fuelled weeks to immerse themselves in over 20 hours of this high-octane film saga.

The selected candidates will be responsible for meticulously tracking damages from every car crash depicted in each film, including the highly anticipated upcoming instalment, ‘Fast X” that is set to premiere on May 19.

The contest winner will be given the task to document each car crash, and assess the extent of damage incurred. They might also be able to identify the vehicles involved in the collisions. Furthermore, FinanceBuzz will require the candidates to unearth the franchise’s history and predict if the damages portrayed in the movie’s has changed over time.

The statement by the website reads, “Ahead of the release of Fast X on May 19, we’re seeking someone to watch all 10 movies in the Fast & Furious franchise. That’s more than 20 hours of the NOS-fueled saga, during which you’ll track damages from all the car crashes. Our team will use your findings to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise’s reckless driving.”

Reportedly, the winning candidate will receive $1000, along with an additional $100 to cover any expenses incurred from streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks. In addition, the website believed that the experience will provide an individual a “healthy education about the value of family.”

Meanwhile, the job description claims that the findings of the ‘Fast and Furious’ admirer will play a vital role in estimating the insurance impact of the franchise ‘s daring but reckless driving. Apart from the winning amount, the website intends to add the winner’s notes into an upcoming story, further valuing their contribution.

However, it is to be noted that the applicant has to be US-based. He/she have until May 19 to submit their applications. Those selected, will be notified by May 26, unveiling the exciting outcome of this unique cinematic adventure.