This Is What Shruti Haasan Posted For Dad Kamal Haasan On Instagram

shruti haasan kamal haasan
Pic Credit:Instagram/shrutzhaasan

Actress Shruti Haasan posted a heartfelt message for her father on Instagram after actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was defeated in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore (South) Assembly election.

Kamal Haasan lost to BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan by around 1,500 votes in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore (South) Assembly election.

Shruti Haasan shared a picture of her father on Instagram Stories with a caption, “Always so proud of my Appa” with some hastags #Terminator and #TheFighter to her Story.

Here is the post:

Pic Credit:Instagram/shrutzhaasan

Kamal Haasan, 66, is an actor-turned-politician and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam political party in 2018.

According to sources, BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan scored 34.38 per cent while Kamal Haasan managed to secure 33.26 per cent of the total vote share.

