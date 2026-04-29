“This Is Going To Be Awkward” Virat Kohli delivers Inspiring speech in Delhi Public School RK Puram

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New Delhi: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli addressed students during the inauguration of a cricket academy at Delhi Public School RK Puram on Tuesday, delivering a strong message on discipline, honesty, and focus.

Kohli interacted with students and spoke about his early life experiences, explaining how his priorities shifted at a young age when he decided to pursue cricket seriously. He highlighted that school plays a crucial role in shaping character and personality, urging students to respect their learning environment and value the guidance of teachers.

Emphasising commitment, Kohli advised students to stay honest about their goals and remain fully dedicated to their ambitions. He pointed out that clarity and self-awareness are essential in choosing a career path and achieving success.

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Recalling his connection with the academy, Kohli mentioned that he started practicing cricket at a very young age and continues to remain associated with the ground, calling it an important part of his childhood.

Meanwhile, Kohli recently created history in the Indian Premier League by becoming the first player to cross the 9000-run mark. He achieved the milestone during a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a dominant victory in the match, registering their sixth win of the season and moving to second place in the points table.

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