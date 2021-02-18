Actor Lisa Haydon, who’s at present pregnant with her third baby has shared the glimpses of her baby bump. She is expecting her third baby with businessman husband Dino Lalvani.

Sharing a throwback seashore picture from her journey to the Lantau Island in Hong Kong, Lisa merely wrote, “Jan 2021” in the caption.

She is seen posing in the water in a bikini, amongst large rocks. Her baby bump is clearly seen as she stands towards the solar.

Lisa and Dino are already dad and mom to sons, Zack, 3, and Leo, 1. The 34-year-old actor had shared a video on Instagram earlier this month to disclose pregnancy. She captioned the video“#3 Coming this June.”

In the video, Haydon said she wanted to share something with her fans when her three-year-old son Zack entered the frame. “What is inside mummy’s tummy, Zack?” Lisa asked her son, to which he replied, “Baby sister.”

Lisa is currently camping in Hong Kong and has shared pictures from their time in the wild. She is seen having fun with her two sons and husband as they spend time in a tent and enjoy a bonfire. “Outtakes from a camping trip. This valentine I’m celebrating love for my real bed!! Happy Valentine’s Day lovers,” she captioned her post.