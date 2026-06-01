“There is a different energy here,” says Madhur Bhandarkar after Mahakaleshwar darshan in Ujjain

Advertisement

Ujjain : National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain and spoke about his long-standing spiritual connection with the revered shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva.

After offering prayers, Bhandarkar spoke to ANI and shared his experience of attending the early-morning ritual.

“I have been coming to Mahakaal for the past 20-22 years, and I always feel good when I come here. I feel so happy to come here and take darshan of Lord Shiva. I attended the Bhasma Aarti after many years, and I woke up at 3 in the morning and came here,” he said.

Describing the ceremony, the filmmaker added, “The Aarti was wonderful. I felt so good. I prayed for everyone.”

Highlighting the spiritual atmosphere at the temple, Bhandarkar said, “There is a different energy here when you come to Mahakal in Ujjain. I feel so good. I feel so satisfied.”

“I feel so happy. It gives a complete feeling, especially when we sit in the court and take blessings from Mahakal; it feels really good,” he added.

The director also praised the development work undertaken in Ujjain over the years.

“I have always seen a lot of change. Whenever I come to Ujjain, there has been a lot of development and changes. And I have seen that a lot of good work is being done through the administration. There are new hotels, new bridges, and roads are being built,” he said.

Commending the arrangements for devotees, Bhandarkar added, “All the visitors who are coming here have been organised very well. Everyone has a very good system. So I would like to congratulate the CM here that he has done a very good job.”

Actor Jay Bhanushali and television personality Aarti Singh also attended the Bhasma Aarti at the temple. Visuals showed them participating in the revered ritual, which attracts devotees from across the country.

Sharing his experience, Jay Bhanushali said, “I have attended the Bhasma Aarti for the first time. I am very happy and fortunate that I was able to attend this Aarti. Very few people get a chance to see this Aarti in such a beautiful way.”

He thanked Aarti Singh for bringing him to the temple and added, “A person from here has a different energy. All your doubts go away, and you become a different person and leave here. So I am feeling the same as I have attended this Aarti.”

Bhanushali also expressed his desire to return regularly. “It is not that I will come only once. I will try to come here at least once every 2-3 months,” he said.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his prayers, he added, “The way the world is going on today and the way we see it, it has become upside down. I have prayed to God to give everyone wisdom, love and happiness. Because I think love and happiness is the most important thing in this world.”

Aarti Singh, who had previously visited the temple on her birthday, said attending the Bhasma Aarti was a long-cherished wish.

“Last time I came here was on my birthday. I was not able to do the Bhasma Aarti. I always wanted to do the Bhasma Aarti once. But today Baba has given me a very good Darshan,” she said.

“I didn’t know that it was such a fortunate thing to see so much happiness and beauty. They say that Mahakaal calls you personally. You don’t come on your own. So it is very fortunate that I have come here for the second time in the last month and a half,” Singh added.

The visit coincided with the auspicious period of Purushottam Maas during the Shukla Paksha of Vikram Samvat 2083. The Mahakaleshwar Temple witnessed a large influx of devotees, with thousands arriving for darshan and participation in the rituals.

During the Brahma Muhurta Bhasma Aarti, Lord Mahakaleshwar was worshipped with Panchamrit comprising milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar.

A special Abhishek was also performed using seasonal fruit juices, fragrant substances and Vijaya (bhang).

Following the sacred Bhasma Vilepan ritual performed by the temple Mahant, the deity was adorned with bhang, dry fruits, abeer, gulal, kumkum and gem-studded ornaments.

Priests later performed the traditional Dhoop Deep Aarti.

Thousands of devotees offered prayers for the prosperity and well-being of their families, states and the nation at one of Hinduism’s twelve revered Jyotirlingas.

Also Read : Virushka Moment: Virat Kohli’s Flying Kiss To Anushka Sharma Steals Spotlight After RCB Win In IPL 2026 final

(ANI)