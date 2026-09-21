‘The Vvaan’: Vocalist claims ‘Aigiri Nandini’ used in trailer without permission, threatens legal action

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Mumbai: Vocalist Sargam Vaish has alleged that his track ‘Aigiri Nandini’ was used in the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer ‘The Vvaan’ without his permission.

Vaish raised the issue through a video shared on Instagram, where he claimed that around 25 seconds of his track, from 1:08 to 1:30 of the song, has been used in the film’s official trailer. He further alleged that his original master file, production and vocals were used without his consent.

In the post, Vaish said he had not given permission for the song to be used in the film’s trailer or its promotion. He also said that he has already signed the work with a major music label and the alleged use could affect his existing contract.

Sharing the video, the vocalist wrote, “REMOVE MY SONG FROM THE VVAAN I recently came across the “THE VVAAN – Official Trailer” and noticed that my original song has been used in it without my permission or consent. I have not given permission for my music to be used in the trailer or for its promotion. This is very important to me because I have already signed this work with a major music label, and this unauthorized use could affect my existing contract. I believe every artist deserves to have their work respected. No artist’s work should be used without their permission.”

Vaish also asked the team behind the film to remove the track and contact him directly. He said he would like to see the details if the makers have any permission or licence to use the song.

“I kindly request the concerned team to please remove my music and contact me directly. If there is any valid permission or license for its use, I would appreciate being provided the details. I’m sharing this here because I genuinely need your support. Please share this post and help me reach the right people. Thank you to everyone who stands with independent artists and respects their work,” he added.

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In the video, Vaish also said that his legal team would look into the matter if the song is not removed from the trailer.

‘Vvan: Force of the Forest’ stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The film is set against the backdrop of a forest in Central India and is based on Indian folklore.

Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar. It is a joint production of Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF).

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25.

(Source: ANI)