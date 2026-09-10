The viral 80s AI trend is taking social media by storm, celebrities join

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Mumbai: The new ’80s’ artificial intelligence trends are now the latest obsession on social media, with many of the celebrities like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha having tried the same for fun and sharing retro-inspired pictures of themselves on social media.

Kiara had shared AI-generated images of herself along with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, on her Instagram stories.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha have been among the first to jump on to the trend of AI photos by shared retro images of them dressed alike.

Actress Ameesha Patel joined the bandwagon with a neon pink dress as part of her ’80s’ vintage wear with one shoulder tucked in.

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Also a lot of other celebrities including Tahira Kashyap and Saba Ali Khan indulged in this AI revolution to transform themselves into the’80s.’

It is seen that AI images are used for a transformation of portrait pictures while ensuring the original facial feature of the specific person is retained along with customized choice of clothing, hairstyling, backdrop along with some lighting setup for altering different kinds of retro portraits.

The internet is now divided into two groups, one who follow such AI image trends, calling it light hearted fun and another group calling them out raising major concerns about copyright theft, job losses for human artists and environmental damage.

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