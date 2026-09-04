‘The Traitors 2’ Finale: Two contestants share trophy and Rs 66 lakh prize

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Mumbai: The second edition of The Traitors India came to a dramatic end with two participants being announced as joint winners.

Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana have been announced the winners of the second season of The Traitors India. After reaching the finale of the show together, they emerged as the joint winners, the only two Traitors who made it to the very end. They will be splitting the Rs 66 lakh prize money.

The show’s finale, hosted by Karan Johar, concluded with the traitors winning the game and taking away the trophy along with Rs 66 Lakhs in prize money.

The show had a lot of drama as contestants tried to make it to the last level and after a string of eliminations, only four players remained on the show. Later, this narrowed down to only two contestants in the finale stage.

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One of the finalists was even given a chance to eliminate the other one to take the prize money home by themselves.

But the participants did not chose to go down that path and remained by each other’s side till the end before declaring that they were actually traitors, hence achieving victory in the show, and shared the sum.

The game which premiered on the streaming platform of Amazon Prime Video concludes after a gripping finale which kept all on their toes.