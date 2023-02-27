‘The Romantics’ to be on FTII curriculum, screening for Harvard students

Mumbai: The streaming documentary series “The Romantics,” which pays homage to the legacy of the late director and producer Yash Chopra, will be shown to Harvard University students. Additionally, the Film television institute of India (FTII) Pune, which is India’s top-most institution for study of cinema, has decided to make “The romantics” part of their cirriculum.

Smriti Mundhra, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, who has directed ‘The Romantics’ said: “As a former film student, I studied the work of auteurs from all over the world. It always bothered me that my peers and I weren’t taught about the great filmmakers of Indian cinema.”

She further said: “‘The Romantics’ is my attempt to shed light on the craft, journey, and global impact of one of our most revered directors, Yash Chopra, and the generation of filmmakers and moviegoers he influenced.”

‘The Romantics’ also showcases Yash Chopra’s production house YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years.

Smriti added: “I’m so pleased to join two of the top-most institutes of the world – Harvard and FTII – for a screening and robust discussion of ‘The Romantics’ with students and put Yash Chopra in his rightful place as one of the world’s great auteurs.’

‘The Romantics’ is streaming on Netflix.

(Inputs from IANS)