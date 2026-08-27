‘The Revolutionaries’ Trailer: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf lead fight against British rule

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Mumbai: The trailer for ‘The Revolutionaries,’ a period drama that chronicles the thrilling journey of a group of young Indian rebels fighting for their country’s independence against the British Raj, has been revealed.

Produced by Nikkhil Advani, the series will arrive on Prime Video on September 11, 2026. Bhuvan Bam is in the lead, playing Rash Behari Bose.

Along with him, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta can be seen as Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri respectively.

The four young heroes unite for a common purpose to free India from the clutches of the British Raj.

The trailer hints at secret schemes, chase scenes, gunfights and altercations and highlights the relationships and sacrifices made by the four revolutionaries.

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General Dyer is played by Jason Shah. The trailer shows him trying to catch hold of the rebels after their activities poses a growing threat to British dominance.

The series has been inspired from the book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom by author Sanjeev Sanyal

It is dedicated to bringing forth to a larger audience little-known personalities and episodes from Indian history during its struggle for independence by way of character-driven action drama Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.It is mounted on Emmay Entertainment

The show features Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in crucial roles.

The Revolutionaries will be made available in Hindi along with Hindi with subtitles, and also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali dubbed versions.