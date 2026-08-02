‘The luckiest ever!!!!’: Jennifer Winget gives fans peek into her haldi ceremony, pens special note for friends

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Mumbai: Actor Jennifer Winget has shared unseen pictures from her haldi ceremony, giving fans a closer look at one of the pre-wedding celebrations ahead of her marriage to William Ishmael in West Wales, UK.

Jennifer, who tied the knot with William last month in an intimate white wedding, posted the pictures from their Haldi function. Along with the photos, she thanked her close friends for planning the ceremony and making it a memorable day.

The pictures show Jennifer dressed in a green lehenga, while William is seen wearing a white sherwani. The photos capture several moments from the celebration, including Jennifer dancing with her friends, smiling as haldi is applied to her cheeks, enjoying performances, and posing with family and close friends. The ceremony appeared to be a private gathering attended by only close loved ones.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Jennifer wrote about how much the day meant to her and thanked her friends for standing by her.

“My haldi wasn’t just a celebration… it was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures, I notice something new..a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on, someone making sure everything was perfect. I know people often say they’re lucky to have great friends, but I am the luckiest ever!!!!

“I must’ve done something really right in life to have earned each one of you.

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Thank you for planning this day, for loving me so fiercely, for making me laugh until my cheeks hurt, and for reminding me that life’s greatest gifts are the people who stand beside you through it all.”

Jennifer had earlier shared pictures from her wedding ceremony, which was attended by close family members and friends.

Unlike Jennifer, William Ishmael is not associated with the entertainment industry. According to reports, he is a finance professional based in Singapore and has built his career in global financial markets.

Jennifer was previously married to television actor Karan Singh Grover.

(Source: ANI)