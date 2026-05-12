‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 release date out; renewed for fourth

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Los Angeles [US]: The release date for the third season of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel series has been announced.The new season will be out on Prime Video on November 11.

The update was shared ahead of Amazon’s presentation to advertisers at upfronts in New York City, where the company also released a new image of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) wearing a crown, as per Variety.

‘The Rings of Power’ is set thousands of years before the original books and movies, during the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. According to the official description, Season 3 will take place several years after the events of Season 2, picking up “at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.”

According to Amazon, Season 1 of “The Rings of Power” remains its biggest TV launch ever, while Season 2 is among its top five most-watched returning series ever.

Also, during Amazon’s annual Upfront presentation, Prime Video confirmed the early renewal of one of its flagship series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, for a fourth season.

“From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three. We’re thrilled to announce an early Season Four renewal and continue our creative partnership with J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the entire exceptional cast and crew, who help us bring Tolkien’s legendary Second Age to life,” Peter added.

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The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

(ANI)

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