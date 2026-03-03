“The laugh…”: Zendaya’s mom reacts to Tom Holland wedding rumours

Advertisement

Washington: Zendaya’s mom just dropped a tiny, teasing emoji, and the internet is officially obsessed.

Claire Stoermer’s cryptic Instagram response comes a day after stylist Law Roach claimed the ‘Euphoria’ star and Tom Holland may have quietly tied the knot, leaving fans scrambling for answers.

The comments, made during an Actor Awards red carpet interview on March 1, sent fans into a frenzy. Roach, 47, revealed that the couple’s wedding “already happened,” sparking speculation about a secret ceremony.

Zendaya and Holland confirmed their romance in 2021 but have consistently kept their relationship private.

Sharing Roach’s interview on her Instagram Story, Stoermer appeared to respond with amusement rather than clarification. Accompanying the post with a laughing emoji, she wrote only, “The laugh…,” leaving fans intrigued about whether the couple had indeed exchanged vows behind closed doors.

The pair has long been protective of their relationship. Holland previously told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing.”

Roach, who has been a close confidant to Zendaya, has also hinted at a future wedding. In a July interview with E! News, he noted, “The process hasn’t even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many movies. She’s now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she’s away doing that. It’s so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time.”

Despite the coy remarks, he added, “They really love each other and they have for a really long time. The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it’s really beautiful.”

Adding to the speculation, Zendaya was seen wearing a gold band on her left ring finger just two weeks before Roach’s remarks.

As per E! News, the piece differed from her engagement ring, a 5.02-carat east-west cushion-cut diamond by British designer Jessica McCormack- further igniting curiosity about a possible private wedding.

Holland has often spoken about cherishing the bond he shares with Zendaya. In an interview, he said, “I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff- and that’s worth its weight in gold,” as quoted by E! News.

Neither Zendaya nor Holland has publicly confirmed the wedding.

