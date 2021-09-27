The Kapil Sharma Show: Neha Kakkar on being replaced by Sonu Kakkar on Indian Idol 12

Bollywood singer sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar recently appeared on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show as guests. On the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Neha about her sister Sonu Kakkar replacing her from the position of judge on the Indian Idol 12 singing reality show.

“During Indian Idol, you appeared as judge for a few episodes, and Sonu took your place. Does your entire family have a contract with Sony TV,” Kapil jockingly raised the question to bring clarification on the matter for the audience. To which the singer replied, “Dekho saara kursi ka khel hai. Kursi chorr ke jaao toh apne hi bande ko chorr ke jaana chaiye (It’s all about that chair. When you leave it, you must ensure that someone from your family takes it).”

The episode aired on Sunday, and accumulated a blast of fun. Neha, Tony and Sonu are all singers, and are well known in the industry today. Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror Tony expressed how Neha used to help them during their days of struggle. He added to his statement, “Initially, only I and Sonu shifted to Mumbai, and Neha still used to perform in Rishikesh. The biggest task for us in Mumbai was house-hunting. We didn’t have enough money to buy a house so we used to stay in a small rented apartment. But the rent was skyrocketing and we have no fixed income as such. For the very first recording, Sonu got ₹500. The amount then kept on increasing steadily and somehow we managed to survive. Neha also sent us money from there.”