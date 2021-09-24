The Kapil Sharma Show: FIR registered against show makers including Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharm Show has surrounded itself with controversy after an FIR was registered against the makers of the show. The case was filed after the show’s cast was shown to be drinking alcohol while performing a courtroom scene in an episodes.

A lawyer named Suresh Dhakad claimed that the episode aired on Sony TV on April 21, contains “objectionable scenes.” He then filed a complaint against the makers of the show in the Shivpuri District and Sessions Court in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Dhakad, the case has been registered against the show’s anchor Kapil Sharma and Sony TV Director MP Singh under the IT Act and Excise Act. The matter is set to be heard on the court on October 1.

The lawyer told reporters, “In the courtroom scene, the co-star comes onstage with a bottle of liquor and urges other people to taste it.” “This scene outrages the dignity of the court. It should have also featured a statutory warning, which it did not,” he added.

Dhakad also claimed that the comedy show has featured offensive content in the past as well, including lewd comments about women. He mentioned that earlier he had approached to the Collector and Superintendent of Police to register a case against the show’s makers, but received no response.