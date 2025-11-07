The Family Man 3 Trailer Released: Manoj Bajpayee on the Run, Faces Jaideep Ahlawat

Advertisement

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of the third instalment of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer thriller series ‘The Family Man’ is finally out. The series is set to stream from November 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Raj & DK, the third instalment of the high-stakes spy action-thriller series marks the return of the iconic spy, Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who is on the run along with his family after he was labelled as the “most wanted man” in the country.

The trailer opens with Manoj Bajpayee revealing the truth about his professional identity to his son Vedant Sinha.

In a surprising turn of events, Bajpayee is labelled as a suspect in the case and has been deemed an “officially wanted criminal” in the country.

The third Season introduces new adversaries in the form of Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the role of a drug smuggler in the North East. Nimrat Kaur also plays a prominent role in the series.

Torn between duty, emotions, and responsibilities, Srikant is racing against time, as he must protect not only himself and his family but also the nation from an imminent threat.

The creators Raj & DK opened up about the making of ‘The Family Man’ and new cast choices in the third instalment of the series.

Advertisement

“Season 3 of The Family Man turns Srikant’s covert professional and fragile personal life upside down, as he is forced to go on the run with his family while facing an even more alarming threat in Rukma and Meera. Both Jaideep and Nimrat are the perfect choice, as actors and personalities to embody these dynamic and menacing foes, testing not only Srikant’s grit and resolve but also his commitment to his family and his nation. Taking the story several notches higher, the new season will grip audiences with its edge-of-the-seat tension and nail-biting moments as they witness their favourite spy navigating uncharted territories and peril,” said Raj & DK as quoted in the press note.

Manoj Bajpayee addressed the excitement of the audience behind the new instalment of the series.

“For the past four years, fans have hounded me with the question, ‘Kab aa raha hai Srikant Tiwari?’ And we finally have the answer with a new season that’s not only bigger, bolder, and more exciting but also raises the stakes higher than ever for Srikant, as he finds himself cornered with no respite in sight,” said Manoj Bajpayee as quoted in a press note.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is a new addition to the cast of ‘The Family Man’, expressed his excitement about joining the thriller series.

“I have always admired Raj and DK for their creative abilities and bringing to life a series like The Family Man, which has become one of the most watched and loved Indian series all over the world, and I am thrilled to be a part of the latest season. Prime Video and I have had an extremely successful and creatively enriching collaboration with Paatal Lok, and I am excited for the audience to watch me in the new season of The Family Man. Without giving away much about my character, I am certain that everyone will be surprised to see me portraying this role,” said Jaideep Ahlawat.

‘The Family Man’ Season 2 starred Samantha Nath Prabhu in the lead role along with Manoj Bajpayee.

(ANI)

Also Read: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal blessed with a baby boy