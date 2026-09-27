“The day a daughter can walk home alone at night…”: Kriti Sanon raises concerns over women’s safety

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has spoken out about the growing concerns surrounding the safety of women in the country, urging society to reflect on the everyday precautions women are compelled to take simply to feel safe in public spaces.

In a post shared on the occasion of Daughter’s Day, Sanon asked people to imagine a daughter calling home to say that she believes she is being followed, or walking home alone at night while repeatedly looking over her shoulder. She also highlighted situations such as a phone battery dying before reaching home and the anxiety associated with travelling alone.

“This Daughter’s Day, imagine your daughter calling you saying, ‘I think I’m being followed by some men’. Imagine her walking home alone at night, constantly looking over her shoulder. Imagine her phone dying before she reaches home. Now let that sink in…,” she wrote.

The actor went on to point to the measures women routinely resort to for safety, including sharing live locations, carrying pepper spray, booking cabs instead of walking and calling someone while travelling. She argued that these precautions have effectively become part of the lifestyle women are expected to maintain.

“The day a daughter can walk home alone at night, sit in a park after dark, wear whatever the hell she wants, take public transport without fear, or simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted… That is the day we should celebrate Daughter’s Day,” she added.

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Sanon also dedicated a message to daughters who call their families to say they have reached safely, expressing hope for a future in which such reassurance is no longer necessary.

“To every daughter who has ever called home and said, ‘I’ve reached’. May you one day live in a world where you don’t have to… That is the world our daughters deserve! And that is the world we owe them!” she concluded.

Kriti Sanon’s post comes amid renewed public concern over women’s safety following recent events and adds to wider conversations about the freedom and security of women in public spaces.

(ANI)