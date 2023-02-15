‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin joins Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 3’

Los Angeles: Actress Emma Corrin, best known for portraying Princess Diana on Netflix’s royal drama ‘The Crown’, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor will star with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the third installment of ‘Deadpool’, reports Variety.

Corrin’s exact role hasn’t been announced, but they are expected to play the villain opposite Reynolds’ snarky mercenary and Jackman’s Wolverine. ‘Deadpool 3’ is scheduled to hit theatres on September 6, 2024.

Reynolds celebrated the casting on Twitter, writing: “New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing. Welcome, Emma Corrin!”

Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in ‘Free Guy’ and ‘The Adam Project’, is taking over filmmaking duties for ‘Deadpool 3’ which is the first R-rated installment in Disney’s MCU. Fox distributed the first two ‘Deadpool’ films prior to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who worked on 2016’s ‘Deadpool’ and its 2018 sequel, are returning to pen the third entry.

Corrin, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, scored an Emmy nomination for ‘The Crown’.

They have also appeared opposite Harry Styles in the romantic drama ‘My Policeman’ and alongside Jack O’Connell in ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’. Up next, Corrin is starring in the upcoming gothic horror film ‘Nosferatu’, directed by Robert Eggers and co-starring Lily Rose-Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgard.