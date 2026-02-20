 ‘The 50’ winner leaked? Not Prince Narula or Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakare reportedly lifts trophy

Advertisement

Mumbai: The buzz around reality show The 50 has intensified after reports suggested that the winner’s name may have already been revealed ahead of the official announcement. While fans speculated that either Prince Narula or Rajat Dalal could take the trophy home , fresh updates indicate a different outcome.

According to reports , popular reality TV star Shiv Thakare has reportedly emerged as the winner of The 50. Sources claim that Shiv outperformed fellow finalists in the grand finale and secured the coveted title.

The 50, one of the latest additions to Indian reality television, quickly grabbed attention for its high-intensity challenges and a lineup of well-known personalities from the fitness, television and digital entertainment space. The show kept viewers hooked with its tough tasks, strategic alliances and strong contestant dynamics throughout the season.

If reports are to be believed, Shiv impressed not only the audience but also the makers and co-contestants with his consistent performance and competitive spirit in the final leg of the show.

Shiv has already carved a niche for himself in the reality TV space. He won Bigg Boss Marathi 2, finished as the runner-up in Bigg Boss 16, was a semifinalist in MTV Roadies 15, reached the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and also made it to the semifinals of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. A win in The 50 would add another major milestone to his growing list of achievements.

However, an official confirmation from the show’s makers is still awaited. Fans will have to wait for the grand finale telecast to know whether the reports turn out to be true.