“Thathastu!”: Salman Khan unveils Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 teaser packed with a cryptic twist

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Mumbai: JioHotstar and Colors have unveiled the first teaser of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, giving viewers their first look at the milestone edition of the reality show ahead of its September 6 premiere.

The teaser also marks the return of Salman Khan as host, introducing what the makers describe as a new chapter for the franchise.

In the teaser, Salman Khan makes a dramatic entrance alongside a majestic horse before delivering a cryptic line: “Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein… Thathastu!”

Accompanied by a subtle visual cue, the teaser offers a glimpse of the upcoming season while leaving audiences with a mystery to decode.

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Speaking about the new season, Salman Khan said, “Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there’s a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we’ve seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins,” in a press statement.

According to the announcement, Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 will premiere on September 6 and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar while also airing on COLORS.

The newly released teaser positions the upcoming edition as a landmark season, with its central mystery serving as the first clue for viewers ahead of the show’s launch.

(Source: ANI)