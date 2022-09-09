Thank God trailer: Ajay, Sidharth play game of life with seven sins

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God’s trailer released on Friday. The film promises a fun-filled ride with the actors and is slated to release on October 25.

The three-minute trailer of the film, directed by Indra Kumar, starts with Sidharth’s character getting into a car crash and then stepping into the game of life hosted by Chitragupt, essayed by Ajay, who counts all his weaknesses, which eventually decides his fate to go to either hell or heaven.

The trailer also features Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. While the dancer plays an “apsara”, to check “vasana” or “lust” in Sidharth, the latter plays the role of Sidharth’s wife.

Known for his intense dialogue delivery, Ajay also tells Sidharth in the trailer that: “Tum jaante ho insaano ki sabse badhi galti kya hai? Tum bhagwaan ko toh maante ho, lekin bhagwaan ki ek nahi maante.”

The trailer ends with a joke cracked by the “Singham actor, leaving Sidharth all confused.

T-Series Films & Maruti International production, ‘Thank God’, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

The film is all set to release this Diwali on October 25, 2022.

Watch Trailer Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

(Inputs from IANS)