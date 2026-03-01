Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay unfollows father amid divorce petition by wife Sangeetha

Advertisement

Chennai: Tamil cinema superstar Thalapathy Vijay is in the spotlight after reports emerged that his son Jason Sanjay no longer follows him on Instagram amid ongoing divorce proceedings filed by Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. The social-media development has fuelled fan speculation about tensions within the family.

The 25-year-old filmmaker Jason, who has worked on a few film projects and is reportedly set to direct his debut film, does not currently follow his father’s official social media account.

The situation comes after Sangeetha Sornalingam, Vijay’s wife of over 27 years, filed a divorce petition in the Chengalpattu Family Court citing allegations of adultery, mental cruelty, neglect and abandonment. According to court documents cited by news agencies, Sangeetha alleged she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay had been involved in a relationship with an unnamed actress, which continued despite assurances it would end, causing her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering.”

Sangeetha, who first married Vijay in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998, and then again in a Hindu ceremony in Chennai on August 25, 1999, is seeking dissolution of the marriage and what reports describe as permanent alimony and residence rights in the family home until the case concludes. The petition was first filed in December 2025 and transferred to the family court earlier this year; the next hearing has been scheduled for April 20, 2026, with Vijay directed to appear in person.

The combination of the divorce filing and Jason’s social-media behaviour sparked widespread discussion among fans and entertainment observers.

Vijay, who is also a politician and head of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, has not publicly commented on the divorce petition or the social-media activity as of this writing. The actor’s personal life remains under intense scrutiny amid ongoing legal proceedings and his political engagements.