Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ CBFC screening postponed amid legal developments

Chennai: The censor certification for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming political thriller Jana Nayagan has faced an unexpected delay, further postponing the film’s anticipated theatrical release.

The Revising Committee screening at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), initially scheduled for 2:00 PM on March 9, 2026, did not take place. The delay was reportedly due to the sudden unavailability of key committee members. This marks another obstacle for the H. Vinoth-directed film, which had already missed its original release date in early January. No new date for the review has been announced.

This professional setback coincides with significant legal developments in Vijay’s personal life. Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage, initiating proceedings in the Chengalpattu Family Court under the Special Marriage Act. She has sought an interim order to reside in their Neelankarai home, citing her British citizenship and lack of a permanent residence in India.

Despite the challenges, Vijay made a public appearance recently at a high-profile wedding in Chennai, which generated considerable social media attention. The combination of the censor delay and ongoing court proceedings has kept fans and industry observers closely watching developments surrounding both the film and the actor’s personal life.