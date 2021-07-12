Telugu Star Ravi Teja unveils first look for upcoming movie ‘Ramarao On Duty’

Hyderabad: Telugu star Ravi Teja on Monday released his first look in the upcoming film “Ramarao On Duty”.

Earlier two pre-looks were released from the film, which is Ravi’s 68th film. However, this is the first time that Ravi’s character has been shown.

Ravi took to Instagram to reveal his look and captioned it as: “Here’s the first look. #ramaraoonduty.”

The film is directed by Sarath Mandava and the shoot has commenced in Hyderabad. Ravi has started shooting with actress Divyansha Koushik.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuti, the film’s music is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera.

The film also features Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani.