Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passes away at 78

Bhubaneswar: Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao died today of cardiac arrest, said reports. He was 78. Following his debut in 1966 through Ghodachari 116, he acted in a record number of films to the tune of 600 cinemas.

As per reports, Rao suffered cardiac arrest while he was at the house of his son Ravi Babu at Banjara Hills area in AP.

“Chalapathi Rao’s family said that the last rites will be performed on December 28 after the arrival of his daughter from the United States. They said that the body would be kept at Ravi Babu`s house till 3 p.m. on Sunday to enable Tollywood personalities and fans to pay their last respects. It will then be moved to the freezer at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills where the last rites will be performed on Wednesday, reported DNA.

Rao was born on May, 1944 in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. is best known for his comic and villaneous roles. He has shared screen space with top stars of three generations in a career spanning over five decades. Rao is survived by 2 daughters and a son, Ravi Babu, an actor and filmmaker.