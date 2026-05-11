Telugu Actor Bharath Kanth dies in car collision with truck in Hyderabad

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Telugu Actor Bharath Kanth died in car collision with truck near Exit No. 12 on the ORR under Adibatla police station limits in Hyderabad late night yesterday.

As per ANI reports, It is being reportedly said that another person lost his life when the incident took place.

According to the Adibatla police, a case has been registered in this matter.

The bodies of the deceased persons are taken for post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

In another incident, Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary died in car accident in Udaipur when he was returning to his nephew’s house attending a relative’s wedding yesterday.

It is being reportedly said that when he was returning, his car reportedly lost control when a cattle appeared unexpectedly on the road, and crashed onto roadside wall. Following the accident, as it had a severe impact, RB Choudary died on the spot.

He was later brought to his residence in Chennai for the last rites.

Also Read: Veteran Tamil Producer RB Choudary Dies In Car Accident