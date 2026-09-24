Taylor Swift to release new single ‘Patient Zero’ with deluxe album this week

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New Delhi: Taylor Swift is set to release her new single ‘Patient Zero’ along with the deluxe edition of her album ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’ this week.

As per reports, the singer announced the release on social media, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the new edition.

The deluxe album is expected to feature additional content and new surprises for Swifties.

Taylor’s announcement has also sparked discussions among fans, with many looking for possible Easter eggs linked to the singer’s upcoming release.

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‘Patient Zero’ and the deluxe edition are scheduled to arrive on September 26.

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