Tara Sutaria Joins Cast Of Ek Villain 2 After John Abhraham

Marjaavaan star Tara Sutaria has joined the cast of in Mohit Suri’s thriller sequel Ek Villain 2. The cast will consist of John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Confirming Tara being a part of the film, Balaji Motion Pictures tweeted, “A big welcome to the super gorgeous and talented and @TaraSutaria, the newest member to join the Villain gang! It’s going to be one hell of a ride!”

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Tara Sutaria will be seen playing the role of a singer in the film. She is cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Talking about casting Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain 2, Mohit Suri told Mumbai Mirror, “It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for.” He added, “A new-age, uninhibited voice which comes from a place of honesty. That’s exactly what my character needs in the film.”

Unlike ‘Ek Villain’, which was a face-off between good(Sidharth Malhotra) and evil(Riteish Deshmukh). Ek Villain 2 is all about a face-off between two villains, Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham.

Ek Villain 2 will reportedly go on floors later this year and release in 2021.