Tara Sutaria indulges into pre-birthday celebrations with beach getaway

Mumbai: Actor Tara Sutaria is already basking in her birthday festivities and clearly with a blast. Tara took to her Instagram handle and treated fans to her pre-birthday special getaway to the Maldives.

In her post, Tara could be seen posing elegantly in front of a customised setup, with the words “Happy Birthday Tara” designed with bright, red LED lights.

The actor looked stunning dressed in a black beachwear, which she paired with dangling earrings. “BIRTHDAY WEEK BEGINS! T-3 TO GO,” Tara wrote in the caption.

She followed up with glimpses from her vacation destination, offering a sneak peek into the scenic beauty of the Maldives.

The actor is set to mark her birthday on Wednesday, November 19.

Tara Sutaria, who has lately been very active on social media, recently also offered a sneak peek into a romantic Italian vacation with Veer Pahariya. Tara shared a string of pictures, showing her soaking in the scenic beauty of Italy while also indulging in the local food, boat rides, music, and much more.

Among them, Veer Pahariya made sure to make an entrance, and with style!

On the work front, Tara made her film debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She was also seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’, which starred Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham.

Among Tara’s other acting credits are ‘Marjaavaan’, ‘Tadap’, ‘Heropanti 2’, and ‘Apurva’.

(Source: ANI)