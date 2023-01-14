Tamil actress Mahalakshmi gets trolled after pictures with husband Ravindar goes viral

Tamil actress Mahalakshmi, who frequently makes headlines by posting photos with her producer husband Ravindar Chandrasekhar, captivates fans and everyone.

Recently, she shared new pictures of them in which they look so smitten by each other, defying the regular societal norms. Ravindar Chandrasekharan is a producer and financier who predominantly works in the Tamil industry. He and Mahalakshmi married each other recently, and they grabbed the attention of the entire country by flashing their wedding pictures all over social media.

Reportedly, Mahalakshmi recently shared some mushy pictures with a sweet caption. It reads, “We are not made for each other we are mad for each other.” The post is not available but has gone viral on social media. After it was reposted by Instagram pages, trolls attacked Mahalakshmi in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Money can definitely blend with the heart.” Another person commented, “This happens when you both love money more than your soulmate.” A user mocked Mahalakshmi’s caption, writing, “Not mad for each other but money for a lifetime.”The power of money.”

“Some attracted by physical appearance and some by money.” Now she will take huge alimony from the innocent man from the innocent man,” reads a mean comment. However, facing constant trolling, the couple is too busy enjoying their newly married life.

The two met on the set of Ravindar’s film ‘Vidyu,m Warai kathiru,’ which he produced. Mahalakshmi has also appeared in a number of Tamil television shows, including Vani Rani, Office, Chellame, Uthiripookkal, and Oru Kai Osai. Ravindar has produced films such as ‘Natpuna Ennadu Theriyuma,’ ‘Murungaikai Chips,’ and ‘Vidyum Warai kathiru’ under his Libra Productions label.

Also read: Kanye West marries again: Kim shares cryptic quotes