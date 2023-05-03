Tamil actor-comedian Manobala passes away at 69

Advertisement

Tamil veteran actor-comedian and filmmaker, Manobala, passed away on May 3, 2023, at the age of 69. His demise was due to liver-related health difficulties.

Manobala has appeared in more than 450 movies and was renowned for his comic timing and diverse acting skills. He has worked in films made in Telugu, and Malayalam, among other languages.

In January, the producer-director has undergone angiotherapy. Today, he was reportedly brought to a hospital owing to issues with his liver. Manobala, who is a well-known comic actor, last appeared in the Tamil films Kondraal Paavam and Ghosty.

As a director, he has directed popular films like Pillai Nila, Mallu Vetti Minor, and Oorkavalan, featuring Rajinikanth. He rose to fame as a comedy actor in the early 2000s because of his wiry physique and distinctive language delivery.

