Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma dating? The duo’s kissing video goes viral

The New Year has just arrived, and everyone is still buzzed from the New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations. Our favorite celebrities, in particular, take off with their loved ones to predetermined destinations to ring in the New Year. Tamannah Bhatia was recently spotted getting mushy with an actor, which was captured on video.

A video appears to show Vijay and Tamannah at a club in Goa. They spent New Year’s Eve 2023 together. A video of them kissing in Goa has gone viral on the Internet. While their faces are not clearly visible in this part of the video, it does show the two sharing a hug against the backdrop of the New Year’s Eve fireworks. The second part of the video shows a hazy pan shot where the two actors appear to be kissing. The video has surfaced on social media and caught headlines.

Fans are convinced that Tamannaah and Vijay are dating, and her they have already begun rooting for them. In the clip, Vijay is seen donning a white shirt while Tamannah dazzles in a hot pink, shimmery dress. They both looked comfortable in each other’s company. The actress, however, has yet to respond to the rumours.

Tamannaah and Vijay had previously been seen together on several occasions, but there was no speculation that they were dating. The couple was recently spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert. The duo can be seen dancing and having a good time in a video from the event that has gone viral on social media.

