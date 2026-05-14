Talwiinder faces backlash over Hasan Raheem concert

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New Delhi: Talwiinder has landed in the middle of a social media controversy after performing with Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem during a concert in Toronto, Canada.

The issue started after videos from Hasan Raheem’s concert went viral online, showing Talwiinder joining him on stage. The two singers were seen performing together, hugging, dancing, and interacting with the crowd. Talwiinder later shared moments from the concert on Instagram with the caption, “Wishes came true in Toronto.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@talwiinder)

Soon after the clips surfaced online, social media got divided. While many fans at the concert enjoyed the collaboration and called it a “beautiful musical moment,” others criticised Talwiinder for sharing the stage with a Pakistani artist amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

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Several users on X and Instagram questioned the timing of the collaboration, and some even trolled the singer heavily online. At the same time, many fans came out in support of the singer, saying music should not be mixed with politics and borders.

Interestingly, Talwiinder and Hassan Raheem have worked together before. Their song “wishes” became quite popular among listeners in both India and Pakistan and gained massive streaming numbers online.

Known for songs like “Dhundala”, “Kammo Ji,” and “Wishes”, Talwiinder has built a strong fan base through his unique mix of Punjabi music, pop, and lo-fi sounds. However, this latest concert appearance has now pushed the singer into an unexpected online debate.

Despite the backlash, neither Talwiinder nor Hasaan Raheem has officially responded to the controversy so far.