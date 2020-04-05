Taimur makes ‘pasta’ necklace for mom Kareena

By IANS
Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched designers’ jewellery to wear a necklace made by his little son, Taimur.

On Saturday, the “Jab We Met” actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a necklace made out of pasta. And the innovative homemade accessory is created by none other than the three-year-old Taimur.

Flaunting the jewellery, Kareena wrote: “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan.”

And Taimur’s creativity has left netizens amused.

A user commented: “Adorable.”

Another one commented: ” So talented.”

On the film front, Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.

