Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari faces copyright controversy before Netflix release

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Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu starrer upcoming Netflix film ‘Gandhari’ finds itself in a copyright controversy ahead of its release on September 3.

As per reports, writer Kalyan Bandi claims that the film borrows from a story which he had penned and registered in 2019. The production house, Kathha Pictures, however, calls the allegations baseless and false.

“My 2019 story, Gandhari, centered around a mother who turns into a lioness and rescues her child from a human trafficking racket.”

I said that I had passed the story to Monika Shergill, who worked with Voot at the time and later became the VP at Netflix,” he was quoted as saying in the reports.

Bandi mentioned that he had shared an eight-page story and a two-page brief with Shergill after reaching out to her via LinkedIn.

He received a response from her at the time of sending the documents, and was later informed that the concept did not work according to the company’s commissioning plans that year.

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He further registered the story with the Screenwriters Association and began working on it further. He stated that he had also contacted Baweja Studios in 2023, following which, he had also forwarded the concept to JioHotstar.

It was upon reading the official announcement for Netflix’s “Gandhari” that Bandi began to notice similarities between the two.

He subsequently issued a legal notice to the production house in September 2025, and demanded 40 lakh in compensation and credit.

Meanwhile, Kathha Pictures said: “‘Gandhari’ is an original story conceptualized, written and produced by Kanika Dhillon.”

“It has been developed by Kathha Pictures. Please do not give credence to any such unsubstantiated allegations and treat it only as claims,” they stated.

The film will premiere on Netflix on September 3rd, 2026.